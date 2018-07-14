Six players scored for the Ocean City Nor’east-ers in a 7-1 victory over D.C. United 23-and-under in an exhibition game Friday night.
The Nor’easters remained undefeated in friendlies against amateur teams over the last three seasons, including two wins and a draw against D.C. United.
Marco Torino scored twice for Ocean City. Max Hemmings, Alex Rose, Fredlin Mompremier, Finn Reese and Abdul Mansaray each scored once.
Jimmy Slavton and James Brett split time in net and allowed one goal on 15 D.C. United shots.
“We were clinical tonight,” Ocean City coach John Thompson said in a statement from the team. “We created a lot of chances and were very dangerous going forward. I’m hoping we can maintain that same attacking flow and confidence on Sunday night.”
The Nor’easters will host the New York Red Bulls 23U’s at 7 p.m. Sunday at Carey Stadium. It will be Ocean City’s season finale.
