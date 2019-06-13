The Ocean City Nor’easters played to a 2-2 tie with host New York Red Bulls U23s on Wednesday night in Whippany, Morris County.
The Nor’easters are 2-2-2 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The Red Bulls are 3-3-1.
Ocean City took a 2-0 lead early, in which all the scoring was in the first half.
Kwesi Allen opened the scoring for O.C. in the 11th minute. Allen, playing his first game for the Nor’easters, took a pass from RC Williams and drilled one into the top left corner. Five minutes later, Leon Maric headed in a corner kick by Ryan Inman for O.C.’s second goal.
The Red Bulls got on the board a minute later when Jonathan Filipe’s header beat Nor’easters Jan Hoffelner. Later in the first half, New York’s Brian Saramago scored from the 18-yard line into the lower left corner to tie it a 2-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.