The Ocean City Nor’easters played to a 2-2 tie with host New York Red Bulls U23s on Wednesday night in Whippany, Morris County.

The Nor’easters are 2-2-2 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The Red Bulls are 3-3-1.

Ocean City took a 2-0 lead early, in which all the scoring was in the first half.

Kwesi Allen opened the scoring for O.C. in the 11th minute. Allen, playing his first game for the Nor’easters, took a pass from RC Williams and drilled one into the top left corner. Five minutes later, Leon Maric headed in a corner kick by Ryan Inman for O.C.’s second goal.

The Red Bulls got on the board a minute later when Jonathan Filipe’s header beat Nor’easters Jan Hoffelner. Later in the first half, New York’s Brian Saramago scored from the 18-yard line into the lower left corner to tie it a 2-2.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

