The Ocean City Nor’easters men’s soccer team beat the New York Red Bulls U23s 2-1 on Sunday at Carey Stadium in the final game of the season.
Deri Corfe and Alex Rose each scored in the first half for Ocean City.
Corfe scored on a penalty shot in the sixth minute after teammate Fredinho Mompremier was taken down in the box. Rose made it 2-0 after a pass from Ignacio Tellechea in the 34th minute.
The Nor’easters finished at 9-5 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer League’s Premier Development League. Ocean City was 11-6 overall.
The team’s 27 PDL points is expected to be enough to qualify for next year’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament, though that has yet to be determined.
— Guy Gargan
