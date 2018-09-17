The Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team reached back to a coach from its recent past in order to move forward next year.
Tim Oswald, the Nor'easters coach in a very successful stint from 2012-2016, is once again the head coach.
In his five years coaching Ocean City, Oswald's record was 47-19-6 in the United Soccer Leagues Premier Development League, the team high in PDL victories.
The Nor'easters play from May to July and have Ocean City's Carey Stadium as a home field. The team's PDL Mid-Atlantic Division opponents are from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia.
Oswald never left the organization. He was the Nor'easters' sporting director the last two seasons.
"The opportunity to coach the PDL team again was presented to me from (team president) John Granese and (general manager) Giancarlo Granese Jr, and I decided to accept the offer," said Oswald on a news release on the club's web site. "As the sporting director, I was able to assist the club in whatever area was needed. But I missed the day-to-day interaction with the team, the relationships that were built with the players, the training sessions and the matches as my involvement was a bit more indirect."
With Oswald at the helm, the Nor'easters won PDL Mid-Atlantic Division titles in 2012 and 2013. The team won the Eastern Conference championships in 2013 and 2016 to reach the PDL national semifinals both years. He also led Ocean City to two appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2013 and 2014. The Nor'easters lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer on a goal in stoppage time at PPL Park on May 30, 2013 in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.
During Oswald's tenure, 40 O.C. players moved on the play professional soccer in the U.S. or overseas.
"More than anything (as the sporting director), I missed the high level of play and working with players that are one step away from playing at the pro level," said Oswald on the news release."
Oswald, a Philadelphia native, has also coached the Rutgers-Camden University men's soccer team since 2006. He has led the Raptors to four conference titles and five NCAA Division III Tournament appearances. Rutgers-Camden reached the NCAA national final in 2013 and Oswald was chosen the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Division III Coach of the Year.
John Thompson, a native of Penrith, England, stepped down as the Nor'easters' coach in August after compiling an 18-9-1 PDL mark over the last two seasons.
Kevin Nuss, a former Nor'easters general manager and associate head coach, is now the team's sporting director. Nuss is also the head coach of Camden County College men's soccer and an assistant to Oswald at Rutgers-Camden.
"I'm excited to get back to work for the club," Nuss said in the news release. "Oz and I have had great success recruiting the best players in the country to Ocean City, and we hope to pick up where we left off in 2016."
Arthur "Skip" Roderick, the longtime coach of Elizabethtown College men's soccer, is the new Ocean City associate head coach. Oswald played for Roderick at Elizabethtown from 1997-2000 and was an all-conference player as a senior. Roderick was a Nor'easters assistant coach for the two years, the last in 2016.
"When Tim was given the opportunity to return to the Nor'easters coaching helm, it was a no-brainer to work with him again," said Roderick in the news release. "I am excited for the opportunity to reunite our dynamic coaching staff since all of us work so well together."
