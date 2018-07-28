ATLANTIC CITY — It was a great day for soccer.
When the first annual Atlantic City Beach Soccer Tournament kicked off Saturday, the early-morning clouds cleared, and the sun began to shine on the South Albany Avenue beach in front of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol station.
The event, which was hosted by the 15-year organization Pro-Am Beach Soccer, featured teams of boys and girls ages 9-19. The tournament also included men’s and women’s divisions.
The event ends Sunday, with the top two teams in the age-14 division through the adult divisions advancing to the United States Beach Soccer National Championships from Aug. 17-19 in Racine, Wisconsin.
“Everyone is really excited to be out here and play,” Pro-Am Beach Soccer owner Tighe O’Sullivan said. “The sun will be out for the rest of the weekend, so the teams that are here, after having so much rain, can enjoy a weekend of sun. It is a great atmosphere, and everyone’s got a smile on their face, laughing and having a good time so far.”
Mullica Township resident Jeanine Smith and her husband, Bill, watched their 15-year-old son Tyler as he competed on one of the three fields set up on the sand. Tyler plays for the Hamilton Elite soccer club, which practices in Mays Landing.
“Our team let us know there would be a tournament down here, and they decided to get into it,” Jeanine Smith, 46, said. “It’s very nice and a good setup. I like it a lot, and it is a nice day, too.”
As Austin Alcantara played in the age-15 division, his mother, Jenna, and sister, Alina, sat on a blanket and enjoyed the action surrounding them. The Alcantara family is also from Mullica Township.
“His team was joining, and I thought it would be a great opportunity for him to get out and do something a little bit active this morning and have some fun playing soccer,” Jenna Alcantara said.
“They did a good job with setting this up, and it’s nice to be out in Atlantic City.”
The Atlantic City Football Club, which recently finished its first season in the National Premier Soccer League, competed in the men’s division, winning both of its games Saturday. The Aces finished 5-5 in their NPSL season, including a season-ending victory July 7 at Stockton University, while establishing roots in the region.
Margate native and 1975 Atlantic City High School graduate Rodger Brown, 62, came Saturday to see the Atlantic City FC and said the environment was enjoyable.
“I think it’s good for the city.” Atlantic City FC coach Kristian O’Leary said. “We are part of the city, and we want to be a part of the community. So, anything that is being run soccer-wise, we’ve got to be involved in it.”
Others came farther for the same reason.
Juancarlos Nunez, 29, from Bayonne, entered his 11-year-old son, Juancarlos Jr., in the beach tournament because playing on the sand was “something different.”
Montclair resident Anna Silva said her son, Liam, heard about this event and wanted to join.
O’Sullivan said A.C. presented itself as a good destination to attract athletes to participate. Teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York are competing in the two-day beach qualifier.
“Our overall goal is not just having the teams come out and play,” O’Sullivan said. “We are trying to teach people that beach soccer is not only good for a great time, but it’s also really incredible for the development of players. The things that they do in the sand is 100 percent transferable back to the grass.
“It will give them more tools in the shed to bring back to the grass.”
