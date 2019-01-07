MLS Union NYC FC Soccer
The Philadelphia Union announced its 2019 Major League Soccer schedule Monday, which features a home opener against Toronto FC on March 2.

The team, which plays its games at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 15-14-5 (50 points). The Union qualified for the playoffs and lost 3-1 to New York City FC in the first round.

The 2019 schedule features the Union playing every Eastern Conference team twice (once home, once away) and each Western Conference team once, with a split of six games at home and six away.

Local broadcast information, as well as information on single-game tickets and the team’s promotional schedule, will be announced in the near future.

March

2 vs. TORONTO FC, 1 p.m.

10 @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m.

17 @ Atlanta United FC TBD

23 COLUMBUS CREW SC TBD

30 @ FC Cincinnati TBD

April

6 FC DALLAS TBD

13 @ LA Galaxy TBD

20 MONTREAL IMPACT 1 p.m.

27 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD

May

1 FC CINCINNATI TBD

4 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION TBD

11 @ Toronto FC 3 p.m.

18 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC TBD

25 PORTLAND TIMBERS TBD

May 29 COLORADO RAPIDS TBD

June

1 @ Minnesota United FC TBD

8 NEW YORK RED BULLS TBD

26 @ New England Revolution TBD

29 @ New York City FC TBD

July

3 @ Orlando City SC TBD

6 ORLANDO CITY SC TBD

13 @ Real Salt Lake TBD

20 CHICAGO FIRE TBD

27 @ Montreal Impact 8 p.m.

Aug

4 @ D.C. United 7:30 p.m.

11 HOUSTON DYNAMO 6 p.m.

17 @ Chicago Fire TBD

24 D.C. UNITED TBD

31 ATLANTA UNITED FC TBD

September

14 LOS ANGELES FC TBD

22 @ New York Red Bulls TBD

25 @ San Jose Earthquakes TBD

29 @ Columbus Crew SC 5 p.m.

October

6 NEW YORK CITY FC 4 p.m.

