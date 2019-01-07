The Philadelphia Union announced its 2019 Major League Soccer schedule Monday, which features a home opener against Toronto FC on March 2.
The team, which plays its games at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 15-14-5 (50 points). The Union qualified for the playoffs and lost 3-1 to New York City FC in the first round.
The 2019 schedule features the Union playing every Eastern Conference team twice (once home, once away) and each Western Conference team once, with a split of six games at home and six away.
Local broadcast information, as well as information on single-game tickets and the team’s promotional schedule, will be announced in the near future.
March
2 vs. TORONTO FC, 1 p.m.
10 @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m.
17 @ Atlanta United FC TBD
23 COLUMBUS CREW SC TBD
30 @ FC Cincinnati TBD
April
6 FC DALLAS TBD
13 @ LA Galaxy TBD
20 MONTREAL IMPACT 1 p.m.
27 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC TBD
May
1 FC CINCINNATI TBD
4 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION TBD
11 @ Toronto FC 3 p.m.
18 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC TBD
25 PORTLAND TIMBERS TBD
May 29 COLORADO RAPIDS TBD
June
1 @ Minnesota United FC TBD
8 NEW YORK RED BULLS TBD
26 @ New England Revolution TBD
29 @ New York City FC TBD
July
3 @ Orlando City SC TBD
6 ORLANDO CITY SC TBD
13 @ Real Salt Lake TBD
20 CHICAGO FIRE TBD
27 @ Montreal Impact 8 p.m.
Aug
4 @ D.C. United 7:30 p.m.
11 HOUSTON DYNAMO 6 p.m.
17 @ Chicago Fire TBD
24 D.C. UNITED TBD
31 ATLANTA UNITED FC TBD
September
14 LOS ANGELES FC TBD
22 @ New York Red Bulls TBD
25 @ San Jose Earthquakes TBD
29 @ Columbus Crew SC 5 p.m.
October
6 NEW YORK CITY FC 4 p.m.
