Two first-half goals by Reading United AC stood up and Reading beat the visiting Ocean City Nor'easters 2-0 Saturday night in West Lawn, Pensylvania.
The win put first-place Reading at 7-0-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The Nor'easters fell to 2-3-2 in the division. Ocean City and Reading are arch-rivals, and United now leads the all-time series 22-20-7.
Reading made it 1-0 in the 16th minute as Simon Becher got his own rebound and scored. O.C. goalie Jan Hoffelner made the initial save but Becher got the rebound, took a touch and scored.
Reading United scored again in the 40th minute. Oakley Hanger's shot went off the right post, but the rebound went to teammate Filipe Hidecki, who tapped the ball into the net.
