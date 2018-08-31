Ocean City Nor’easters coach John Thompson has stepped down after two seasons.
Thompson led the Nor’easters to an 18-9-1 overall record in the United Soccer Leagues’ Premier Development League. During that time, Ocean City also had three wins and two losses competing both years in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
The Nor’easters were 11-6 (9-5 PDL, 2-1 Open Cup) this year.
Thompson, a native of Penrith, England, was the seventh head coach in franchise history.
He left to focus on coaching in the SJEB Rush soccer organization. He will be in charge of a girls travel team that is a member of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
“It’s with much regret that I won’t be able to coach the Nor’easters next season,” Thompson said in a news release on the Nor’easters’ web site. “The last two seasons have been full of great memories with the U.S. Open Cup, some dramatic come from behind victories and a great home record. I have loved every minute of time coaching in the PDL. The players, staff, interns and coaches I’ve worked with have been top draw and I wish the next coach the best of luck. It’s a great setup in Ocean City and whoever will take the reins will have everything in place to build another great team to represent the city.”
