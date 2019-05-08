The Philadelphia Union made a surprising trade on Wednesday, dealing forward David Accam to the Columbus Crew for $500,000 of cash in MLS' allocation money system for 2020 and an international roster spot for this season.
Of the money, $400,000 is classified in the "general" tier for use across the roster, and $100,000 is classified as "targeted" for use on higher-end players.
"This is a decision that we believe is best for the future of the Philadelphia Union in terms of our roster planning in both the short- and mid-term, as well as for David," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. "We receive valuable roster flexibility in this deal, both with the international roster spot as well as the allocation money for future transactions. We have our eye on the summer transfer window and beyond and we are confident in our current roster to make this transaction now."
The Union acquired Accam, 28, in January of last year from the Chicago Fire for $1.2 million in various sums of allocation money. Whether the team turned a profit on that is hard to tell, because there have been multiple trades of and for various sums since then. And trading for a veteran usually isn't meant to turn a profit anyway.
A Ghana native, Accam departs having scored just six goals in his time here. He scored only two last year, and didn't reveal until after the season that he was still suffering from lingering effects of a sports hernia operation the previous winter.
Accam, 28, came into this year fully healthy and intent on rebounding, and did so. He delivered four goals and two assists, including two goals and one assist in a win in late March over the team he's now joining. That performance became even more resonant when Accam revealed afterward that his father had died a few days earlier.
The Union will announce Wednesday afternoon that 19-year-old forward Michee Ngalina is being promoted from Bethlehem Steel to the first team. Ngalina, a Democratic Republic of Congo native, has nine goals and three assists for Steel in 31 games over the last year and a half.
