The Somers Point Sharks varsity football team captured its fourth title in five years with a 32-0 victory over the Northfield Cardinals at the Atlantic County Junior Football League championships Sunday.
Championship games in four age groups were played at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood.
Nasir Mahmoud led the Sharks with two rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in a touchdown pass from Jacob Meyers.
Christian Elliott had a 38-yard touchdown run, and Jalil Gray scored on a 20-yard reverse play.
Jaevian “Bam” Swain and Jeremiah Sinclair each led the defense. For the Cardinals, Joey Russo had two sacks.
“This is a very talented and extremely smart group,” Somers Point coach Eric Meyers said. “(They) make it very easy to coach.”
Most of the players on both teams, who are either in seventh or eighth grade, will become teammates next season at Mainland.
The ACJFL consists of three other age levels — Taxi (kindergarten- second grade), Pee Wee (third-fourth grades) and junior varsity (fifth- sixth grades).
In the taxi division, Mays Landing beat Absecon 19-0 for the championship. Mays Landing also won the Pee Wee championship with a 27-0 victory over Northfield.
Atlantic City captured the junior varsity championship with a 20-0 win over Linwood.
