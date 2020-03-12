Last week, Dylan Jinks realized a lifelong dream.
The 2015 Southern Regional High School graduate was selected by the Denver Outlaws in the Major League Lacrosse supplemental draft.
"Obviously I'm really excited," Jinks said. "This has been a lifelong dream of mine ever since I picked up a stick, and now I have the opportunity to head out west and hopefully fulfill my dream."
Jinks will look to make his preseason roster spot permanent in May when he arrives in Denver for the team's training camp. The Outlaws are one of six teams in the league that started in 2001. Five teams play on the east coast, including the Philadelphia Barrage, who will play in South Jersey.
Jinks, 23, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, was a Southern Regional star. He scored 274 career goals and was the only Ram to have exceed 200 goals and 400 points. Coach John Pampalone saw the talent from day one.
"Dylan started for four years and as soon as he walked onto campus, he was our best player," Pampalone said. "He scored so many game-winning goals, he was so clutch throughout his whole career."
A three-time Press Boy Lacrosse Player of the Year, Jinks led the Rams to South Jersey Group IV titles his sophomore and junior year and Southern's first Shore Conference title as a senior.
The skill set runs in the family.
His father, Mike Jinks, has been Southern's defensive coordinator for the last 10 years.
Dylan's older brother Nick was a standout at NCAA Division III Eastern University and then a defensive coordinator there. He will joins Pampalone's staff this year.
Dylan went on to play at D-I Hartford in Connecticut. He was awarded the American East Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman and accumulated 103 career goals and 73 assists for 176 points.
Jinks graduated with a bachelors in radiologic technology. He's a certified X-ray and CAT scan technologist and has been working in the field for the last year and a half.
Over the winter, he joined the American Lacrosse League's GMH Philadelphia team for a tournament to keep sharp. The semi-pro squad will start spring practice next week.
"There's a lot of guys that are or were pro players," Jinks said. "That will be a good chance to see where I am. It's a pretty competitive league. (It) should be a good tune-up."
Jinks wants to get back to the speed of the game. He's had most a year off and wants to be sure his passing accuracy, his stick protection and his shooting are ready.
Not long after, he's off to Colorado.
"I'll probably head out a few days early, go for a few runs to see how the lungs hold up in Denver," he said. "I'm really excited to experience what it's like to be a professional athlete."
If all goes well, Jinks will be there for the Outlaws' first home game June 6. Their regular season starts May 31 at the New York Lizards.
