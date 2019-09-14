QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine Prep) completed 23 of 32 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with an interception in Wilkes University football's 30-24 win over Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Tabora added 24 yards rushing on nine attempts. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed nine times for 62 yards.
What follows is a roundup of how other locals did in their games this weekend.
Division I FBS
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including 1.5 for losses and half a sack, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in Florida Atlantic's 41-31 win over Ball State.
Division I FCS
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had four tackles, including one for a loss, in Albany's 38-35 loss to Monmouth.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had five tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and a quarterback hurry in Central Connecticut State's 42-13 win over Valparaiso.
DB A'laam Horne (St. Joseph) had five tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception returned 66 yards for Sacred Heart in a 56-40 win over Lafayette. Twin DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had three tackles and a pass breakup. LB C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) each added tackles.
Division II
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Florida Tech's 30-28 win over Newberry.
DB Chase Stephenson (Lacey Township) had two tackles and an interception in Kutztown's 35-28 win over California (Pennsylvania). OL Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) started at right guard for an offense that gained 398 yards of total offense.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) hit an 18-yard field goals and was 4 for 4 in extra points in Pace's 31-14 win over Southern Connecticut State on Friday. For State, DT James Rice (Ocean City) had a tackle.
Division III
WR Otis Harold (Vineland) had a 16-yard reception in Alvernia's 35-28 win over New England. OL Shane Ecker (Vineland) started at left guard for an offense that gained 461 yards of total offense.
LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had a team-high 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and a 25-yard interception return in Wesley's 24-18 quadruple overtime win over Delaware Valley. LB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) had two tackles.
RB Robert Blakely (Vineland) had 39 yards on 10 carries and added 13 receiving yards on three receptions in FDU-Florham's 28-23 loss to William Paterson. OL Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at center and helped the offense gain 399 yards of total offense. For William Paterson, WR Austin Shiner (Absegami) had a 10-yard reception. DL Sincere Worthy (Pleasantville) had a tackle, including half of a sack.
QB Matt Harris (Middle Township) completed 14 of 34 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Gettysburgh's 48-10 loss to Ursinus. For Ursinus, DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
LB Dietrick Trumbauer (Egg Harbor Township) had 12 tackles in Kean's 21-14 loss to Springfield. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had two tackles.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had six tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, and a pass breakup in Montclair State's 28-11 win over Salve Regina. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had three tackles.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had five tackles in Rowan's 35-14 loss to Linfield. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had five tackles and two pass breakups. DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had three tackles. DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) had a tackle for a loss.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 30.8 yards on four punts in Susquehanna's 28-27 win over Johns Hopkins.
LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in The College of New Jersey's 31-7 loss to SUNY Cortland. DB Sam Jackson (Mainland Regional) had three tackles and a pass breakup.
