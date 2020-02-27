Sa'eed Nelson

Sa’eed Nelson, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, directs the American University offense against Mount St. Mary’s in a Dec. 17 game.

 Mitchell Layton / Provided

Sa'eed Nelson didn't have to wait long Wednesday night to become the all-time leading scorer for the American University men's basketball team.

Nelson, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Pleasantville, sank his first bucket less than two minutes into a 79-59 win over Lafayette. With those two points, he surpassed Russell "Boo" Bowers as the school's all-time leading scorer.

He broke the record with a mid-range jumper at the top of the key. 

Nelson didn't cool off, scoring a season-high 30 points in the win. He now has 2,085 career points.

Nelson was a two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the year while at St. Augustine. He led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Public A championship and finished third in program history with 1,625 career points.

