Bryce Young will jump at the opportunity to adamantly explain how the newly-formed Premier Lacrosse League is unlike any other professional sports organization in the country.
The PLL features six teams without specific hometowns. The tour-based league travels together for 14 weeks and plays at different venues across the country.
The PLL, which drew over 10,000 fans over its first four weeks, is a direct competitor to Major League Lacrosse, the top pro outdoor league in the country.
“As a competitor, I strive to play with the best in the world and maybe even one day become one of the best,” said Young, a 2014 St. Augustine Prep grad who plays for the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. “To play those guys week in and week out is why I am with the PLL.”
Young, who played for the Ohio Machine in the MLL last season, was never skeptical about leaving an established league and joining something that is unproven. He said it was actually more rewarding.
“I am humbled to have been asked to compete in this league," said Young, 23, of Egg Harbor Township. "I am excited with what this new league has to offer, and I enjoy seeing the product that is put out there. I think it’s the next step in the right direction in our sport.”
The PLL has different rules to make the game more player- and fan-friendly.
Unlike in college or the MLL, the field in the new league is a 100 yards, 10 yards less than a traditional field. The move was made to enhance transition opportunities and speed up the pace of play.
There is also a two-point shot and a 52-second shot clock.
“It was an unbelievable opportunity for Bryce to be selected,” St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore said. “Bryce is an intense athlete and a leader on and off the field. I think it speaks to his talent level, and what they wanted to have in this new league."
Young, who won a national championship at the University of Maryland, enjoys the speed and physicality of the PLL, adding it attracts more fans and introduces them to lacrosse.
“There are some pretty special dynamics to it,” said Young, who is also the defensive coordinator for the St. Augustine lacrosse team.
The PLL was founded by former MLL superstar Paul Rabil and his brother, Mike Rabil. The majority of the league's players come from the MLL. The PLL, which provides players with salaries, health care and league equity, also uses microphones in the helmets to connect more with the viewing audience.
The league has played four of its 10 regular season games, with the Whipsnakes (4-0) in first place. The Whipsnakes play the Redwoods (2-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
The Atlas (1-3) play the Archers (2-2) at 8 p.m. Friday, and the Chaos (3-1) play the Chrome (0-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
An All-Star game will be played at 5 p.m. July 21 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. To finish the season, there will be three playoff rounds, with the championship at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union.
"Everything has gone well so far, and we are pleased with with the progress," said Brett Roberts, who is a producer and editor on the PLL media team. "Week after week, our players are excited to be a part of this league, and fan support has been overwhelmingly positive."
"I have aspirations to play as long as I can,” Young said. “The league is going to blow up, and lacrosse is going to be a household sport."
