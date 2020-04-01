St. Augustine Prep graduate Jack Crawford agreed to a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Crawford's agent DEC Management announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Crawford, who graduated from St. Augustine Prep in 2008, played for the Atlanta Falcons for the last three seasons. The 6-foot-5, 274-pound defensive tackle won the Ed Block Courage Award with the Falcons in 2018, which was his best season in the NFL as he recorded 35 tackles and six sacks in 11 starts.
In 2019, Crawford started four games for Atlanta and made 24 tackles with half a sack. In his eight-year career, the Penn State graduate has 137 tackles, six sacks and 21 tackles for a loss in 93 games and 27 starts. He also has recorded 30 quarterback hits in his career.
He was a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2012. He played with the Raiders for two seasons before singing with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 2014 to 2016. He signed with Atlanta in 2017.
Crawford joins the Titans after another St. Augustine Prep and Penn State alum, Austin Johnson, left Tennessee for the New York Giants on a free-agent deal.
Defensive lineman Austin Johnson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Giants.
Crawford and Johnson are among several local players in the NFL: Chicago defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami); Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville); Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional); Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional); and Los Angeles Rams guard Jamil Demby (Vineland).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.