Vineland native Zach Warren has been a life-long Philadelphia Phillies fan. Now he's getting a chance to play with the team he grew up watching.
The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate was one of 15 players within the Phillies' organization invited to attend major league spring training with the team as a nonroster invitee.
The Phillies selected Warren, 23, in the 14th round (413th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft. He had been picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round of the 2014 draft but decided to atttend the University of Tennessee instead.
He made 40 appearances for single-A Clearwater in 2019, posting a 3.30 ERA with seven saves while striking out 80 batters in 60 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .199 batting average. Warren has a 3.25 ERA in 95 minor league appearances, averaging 13.23 strikeouts per nine innings pitched (220 SO, 149.2 IP).
Warren will join another former Cape-Atlantic League star, Matt Szczur, at Phillies spring training.
Here's a look at the other players the Phillies invited:
• Alec Bohm, INF – The 23-year-old won the 2019 Paul Owens Award as the best player in the Phillies minor league system after slashing .305/.378/.518 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 80 RBI for single-A Lakewood, single-A Clearwater and double-A Reading. He was selected by the Phillies in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the June 2018 draft.
• Connor Brogdon, RHP – Brogdon, who turns 25 later this month, made 51 relief appearances last year, posting a 2.61 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He held opponents to a .173 batting average and averaged 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings (106 SO, 76.0 IP) for single-A Clearwater, double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the June 2017 draft.
• Kyle Dohy, LHP – The California native averaged 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings (105 SO, 67.2 IP) while pitching for double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019. Dohy, 23, recorded multiple strikeouts in 30 of his 47 relief appearances. The lefty was selected by the Phillies in the 16th round of the June 2017 draft.
• Tyler Gilbert, LHP – Originally selected in the sixth round of the June 2015 draft out of the University of Southern California, Gilbert made 36 appearances for triple-A Lehigh Valley last season and posted a 2.83 ERA over 47.2 innings with 46 strikeouts to 14 walks.
• Darick Hall, 1B – Hall, 24, spent the entire 2019 season with double-A Reading, where he was named an Eastern League midseason and postseason All-Star. Selected by the Phillies in the 14th round of the June 2016 draft, the left-handed-hitting Hall has clubbed 84 home runs and posted an .825 OPS over 438 career minor league games.
• Spencer Howard, RHP – Howard, 23, was named the club’s No. 1 prospect by Baseball America following his 2019 season in which he made 15 starts overall, posting a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while averaging 11.92 strikeouts per nine innings. Howard was selected by the Phillies in the second round of the June 2017 draft.
• Damon Jones, LHP – The 25-year-old led all Phillies minor league pitchers in strikeouts last season. A Florida State League midseason All-Star, he averaged 11.97 strikeouts per nine innings and posted a 2.91 ERA in 23 starts for single-A Clearwater, double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 6-foot-5 lefty was selected by the Phillies in the 18th round of the June 2017 draft.
• Henri Lartigue, C – A seventh-round selection in the June 2016 draft out of the University of Mississippi, Lartigue, 24, appeared in 77 games for double-A Reading last season.
• Austin Listi, 1B/OF – The 26-year-old split last season between double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley and slashed .252/.344/.434 between the two levels.
• Nick Maton, SS – Selected by Baseball America as the Phillies’ No. 10 prospect heading into 2020, the left-handed hitting Maton slashed .266/.349/.376 in 114 combined games between single-A Clearwater and double-A Reading last year. He was selected by the Phillies in the seventh round of the June 2017 draft out of Lincoln Land Community College (Ill.).
• Mickey Moniak, OF – Moniak batted .252 with 28 doubles, 13 triples, 11 home runs, 67 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 63 runs scored as a 21-year-old with double-A Reading in 2019. Moniak was the Phillies’ first overall selection in the June 2016 draft.
• Ramon Rosso, RHP – The 23-year-old Rosso split 2019 between double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley, combining to go 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 123.0 innings over 24 starts. He posted a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts with Reading before his promotion in June. Rosso was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent in February 2017.
• Addison Russ, RHP – Russ, 25, appeared in an Eastern League-best 55 games in 2019, posting a 2.54 ERA with 22 saves, most among Phillies minor leaguers. Russ was selected by the Phillies in the 19th round of the June 2017 draft.
• Luke Williams, INF/OF – Williams, 23, spent last season with double-A Reading and hit .238 with 30 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs in 125 games. A third-round selection in the June 2015 draft..
Check back later for more on this story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.