Freshman defensive end Bradford Lomax (St. Joseph H.S.) had two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for NCAA Division II Assumption College in a 53-6 win over Franklin Pearce on Saturday.
A roundup of other area athletes playing football over the weekend:
NCAA Division I
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had two receptions for 20 yards in Rutgers’ 52-0 loss to Michigan. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries and three catches for 12 yards.
WR Keagan Harvin (Oakcrest) scored on a 3-yard run in Kutztown’s 34-27 win over Shepherd.
He had 7 yards on four carries.
OL Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) started at right guard for an offense that gained 402 yards of total offense. DB Chase Stephenson (Lacey Township) had three tackles.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had four receptions for 33 yards in Millersville’s 48-7 loss to West Chester.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) averaged 47.8 yards on six kickoffs in Pace’s 42-21 win over Saint Anselm.
Division III
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) had four tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in Widener’s 41-13 win over Alvernia. OL Tyler White (Egg Harbor Township) started at right guard for an offense that gained 496 yards of total offense. For Widener, OL Shane Ecker (Vineland) started at right tackle for an offense that gained 297 yards.
QB Matt Harris (Middle Township) completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards and rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries in Gettysburg’s 32-22 loss to McDaniel.
RB Jonathan Giresi (Lacey) rushed for 29 yards on nine carries and a had a 3-yard reception in Kean’s 47-13 win over Dean. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had five tackles. LB Dietrich Trumbauer (EHT) had three tackles, and LB Matt Milden (Lacey) added a tackle.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had three tackles and a pass breakup in Montclair State’s 16-3 loss to Hobart. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had two tackles. DB DeAndre Tull-Kenneday (Vineland) had seven tackles, including one for a loss.
QB Saladin Paschall (EHT) rushed for 13 yards on four carries in William Paterson’s 35-0 win over Maritime (New York). WR Austin Shiner (Absegami) had a 28-yard reception. DL Sincere Worthy (Pleasantville) had two tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
