St. Joseph High School rising senior Jayden Shertel verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
The 17-year old Hammonton resident expects to sign his national letter of intent to the NCAA Division I program in November.
"I'm very excited," Shertel said.
Shertel was offered a partial athletic scholarship to play for the Retrievers. He's waiting on his SAT's for possible academic money.
UMBC first contacted Shertel, who pitches and plays outfield, last year. They reached out to him again around the beginning of June wanting to talk more, and he made his decision.
"I like that, No. 1, it was far enough from home but not too far," Shertel said. "I like the way the coaches made me feel and the way the people on the team were welcoming and accepting."
Shertel missed his junior season like everyone else due to the COVID-19 pandemic but as a sophomore, he managed 63 strikeouts in 39 innings, giving up only 13 earned runs.
Shertel also plays quarterback for the Wildcats' football team. He helped them to a 9-2 record last season by throwing for almost 1,400 yards.
Shertel will play for Liam Bowen, who has been on the UMBC coaching staff for the past eight years. This spring was to be his first as head coach after serving the previous two as associate head coach. UMBC plays in the America East Conference.
St. Joseph is in the process of saving the school after the Diocese of Camden announced in April it would close the school. A serious efforts have been made by the grass roots group St. Joe Strong to continue the school outside of the diocese. Shertel plans to stick around if possible.
"Obviously I want to finish where I started," he said. "I'm absolutely going to ride until the wheels fall off. I'm not going to go anywhere until they tell me I have to."
He's looking forward to playing in college.
"Having my family come down and watch me on a college field will be awesome," Shertel said. "(I'm looking forward to) new faces, the better competition and playing grown men."
To get there, he said he needs to start having more fun with the game.
"I have a tendency to be hard on myself and forget to enjoy it," Shertel said. "I feel like if I take some pressure off myself, it will benefit not only me but the team, because if everyone's in a good mood, everyone's flowing, and it's a good time."
Shertel wants to study biological sciences and enter physical therapy school after his first four years of study. He was helping his grandfather do physical therapy after a recent leg surgery and realized it was something he'd like to be involved more with. If baseball doesn't take him to the pros, he'd like to help players stay healthy and in the game.
