Four Stockton University student-athletes were named to this year’s New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic first or second team.
Senior Victoria Caiazzo (field hockey/track and field) and junior Qudratullah Qadiri (track and field) were selected to the first team, while seniors Brooke Hallett (lacrosse) and Dan Marino (soccer) earned second-team honors.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior competing in a conference-sponsored sport with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20.
In addition to the first- and second-team honors, 134 Ospreys were named honorable mentions:
Men’s soccer
Justin Armorer, junior
Christian Bik, junior
Max Bond, sophomore
Zachary Burns, senior
Anthony Chiaino, sophomore
Joseph Dikmak, senior
Ervin Gjeli, sophomore
Kyle Leach, junior
Robert Riordan, junior
Travis Yates, junior
Track and field
Isabel Barsch, senior
Dana Bibeault, sophomore
Erica Burdsall, sophomore
Erin Cannon, sophomore
Kristy Goff, sophomore
Keith Holland, sophomore
Randi Lyn Hornyak, sophomore
Andrew Kelly, sophomore
Emmy LaFevre, junior
Rachael Leyrer, sophomore
Abby Lodge, senior
Anna Malos, junior
Jessica McRae, junior
Melanie Ressler, sophomore
Rylee Rizzolo, senior
Tyler Shanks, senior
Jennifer Thompson, junior
Lauren Tigue, sophomore
Lieren Tyira, junior
Jenna Walker, junior
Darren Wan, sophomore
Women’s soccer
Taylor Brady, junior
Brenna Clowney, junior
Dasey DiElmo, sophomore
Caitlyn Fogarty, sophomore
Emily Frazee, junior
Samantha Goldberg, junior
Salena LeDonne, sophomore
Madison Livermore, sophomore
Brianna Pagnani, sophomore
Nicole Pallante, senior
Mihalia Sarris, sophomore
Alexa Simonetti, sophomore
Kara Staudenmayer, sophomore
Women’s volleyball
Alice Brandt, sophomore
Cady DeLay, senior
Allie Desmond, senior
Jocelyn Holobetz, junior
Kennedy Hubbard, senior
Julie Kohlhoff, sophomore
Charlotte Leon, sophomore
Christie Louer, sophomore
Fiona Marziello, senior
Sophia Marziello, sophomore
Natalie Miller, junior
Field hockey
Niya Calloway, junior
Casey Cordonna, sophomore
Madison Dancisin, sophomore
Sarah Fisher, senior
Lauryn Flynn, sophomore
Emily Gilligan, junior
Jennelle Long, junior
Isabelle Marsh, sophomore
Ashley Moore, junior
Lauren Sontupe, senior
Britney Stein, sophomore
Taylor Van Syckel, sophomore
Kassidy Wentzell, sophomore
Harlee York, junior
Baseball
Joseph Cashman, senior
Michael De Senzo, senior
Garrett deMarrais, sophomore
Austin Gonella, senior
Anthony Napoli, sophomore
Gavin Pabst, sophomore
John Perrino, sophomore
Garrhet Reedy, junior
Edward Rogan, senior
Timothy Rossi, junior
Cross country
Lauren Christensen, senior
Nicole Christensen, senior
Anthony Cifelli, senior
Matthew Cohen, senior
Danielle Dallara, junior
Candace Daywalt, senior
Jesse DeLello, sophomore
Daniel Do, sophomore
Regina Duncan, senior
Andrew Fellin, sophomore
Juliana Garruto, senior
Cooper Knorr, sophomore
Alexandra Lacorazza, senior
Christian Mele, senior
Kyle Navalance, sophomore
Daniel Rupert, sophomore
Carly Ruppert, sophomore
John Slack, senior
Alexei Tyburczy, junior
Dominique Tye, sophomore
Jamie Wun, sophomore
Women’s lacrosse
Brittany Corti, senior
Danielle Graham, sophomore
Samantha Hughes, sophomore
Melanie Iatarola, senior
Nicole Jandras, sophomore
Alexis Jernstedt-Limongello, sophomore
Gabrielle Ojeda, senior
Celeste Orbe, sophomore
Olivia Paolillo, sophomore
Melanie Patterson, senior
Tamara Torales, senior
Abaigeal Yannacone, junior
Women’s basketball
Marisa DiLeo, junior
Mckenna Forry, junior
Natalie Miller, sophomore
Hailee Porricelli, sophomore
Softball
Angelina Dunphy, sophomore
Margaret Klatt, senior
Megan Murzello, junior
Nicole Petrovich, junior
Casey Schieda, senior
Carli Shaw, senior
Women’s tennis
Katelyn Emick, junior
Theresa Fernbacher, senior
Maria-Jose Ibarra, senior
Kristen McCormick, senior
Brittany Metzlaff, junior
Keturah Moschella, junior
Taylor Searles, senior
Renee Wornowicz, junior
Men’s basketball
Zachary Freihofer, sophomore
Zyare Griffin, sophomore
Daniel Moeller, junior
Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.