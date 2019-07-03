Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Four Stockton University student-athletes were named to this year’s New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic first or second team.

Senior Victoria Caiazzo (field hockey/track and field) and junior Qudratullah Qadiri (track and field) were selected to the first team, while seniors Brooke Hallett (lacrosse) and Dan Marino (soccer) earned second-team honors.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior competing in a conference-sponsored sport with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20.

In addition to the first- and second-team honors, 134 Ospreys were named honorable mentions:

Men’s soccer

Justin Armorer, junior

Christian Bik, junior

Max Bond, sophomore

Zachary Burns, senior

Anthony Chiaino, sophomore

Joseph Dikmak, senior

Ervin Gjeli, sophomore

Kyle Leach, junior

Robert Riordan, junior

Travis Yates, junior

Track and field

Isabel Barsch, senior

Dana Bibeault, sophomore

Erica Burdsall, sophomore

Erin Cannon, sophomore

Kristy Goff, sophomore

Keith Holland, sophomore

Randi Lyn Hornyak, sophomore

Andrew Kelly, sophomore

Emmy LaFevre, junior

Rachael Leyrer, sophomore

Abby Lodge, senior

Anna Malos, junior

Jessica McRae, junior

Melanie Ressler, sophomore

Rylee Rizzolo, senior

Tyler Shanks, senior

Jennifer Thompson, junior

Lauren Tigue, sophomore

Lieren Tyira, junior

Jenna Walker, junior

Darren Wan, sophomore

Women’s soccer

Taylor Brady, junior

Brenna Clowney, junior

Dasey DiElmo, sophomore

Caitlyn Fogarty, sophomore

Emily Frazee, junior

Samantha Goldberg, junior

Salena LeDonne, sophomore

Madison Livermore, sophomore

Brianna Pagnani, sophomore

Nicole Pallante, senior

Mihalia Sarris, sophomore

Alexa Simonetti, sophomore

Kara Staudenmayer, sophomore

Women’s volleyball

Alice Brandt, sophomore

Cady DeLay, senior

Allie Desmond, senior

Jocelyn Holobetz, junior

Kennedy Hubbard, senior

Julie Kohlhoff, sophomore

Charlotte Leon, sophomore

Christie Louer, sophomore

Fiona Marziello, senior

Sophia Marziello, sophomore

Natalie Miller, junior

Field hockey

Niya Calloway, junior

Casey Cordonna, sophomore

Madison Dancisin, sophomore

Sarah Fisher, senior

Lauryn Flynn, sophomore

Emily Gilligan, junior

Jennelle Long, junior

Isabelle Marsh, sophomore

Ashley Moore, junior

Lauren Sontupe, senior

Britney Stein, sophomore

Taylor Van Syckel, sophomore

Kassidy Wentzell, sophomore

Harlee York, junior

Baseball

Joseph Cashman, senior

Michael De Senzo, senior

Garrett deMarrais, sophomore

Austin Gonella, senior

Anthony Napoli, sophomore

Gavin Pabst, sophomore

John Perrino, sophomore

Garrhet Reedy, junior

Edward Rogan, senior

Timothy Rossi, junior

Cross country

Lauren Christensen, senior

Nicole Christensen, senior

Anthony Cifelli, senior

Matthew Cohen, senior

Danielle Dallara, junior

Candace Daywalt, senior

Jesse DeLello, sophomore

Daniel Do, sophomore

Regina Duncan, senior

Andrew Fellin, sophomore

Juliana Garruto, senior

Cooper Knorr, sophomore

Alexandra Lacorazza, senior

Christian Mele, senior

Kyle Navalance, sophomore

Daniel Rupert, sophomore

Carly Ruppert, sophomore

John Slack, senior

Alexei Tyburczy, junior

Dominique Tye, sophomore

Jamie Wun, sophomore

Women’s lacrosse

Brittany Corti, senior

Danielle Graham, sophomore

Samantha Hughes, sophomore

Melanie Iatarola, senior

Nicole Jandras, sophomore

Alexis Jernstedt-Limongello, sophomore

Gabrielle Ojeda, senior

Celeste Orbe, sophomore

Olivia Paolillo, sophomore

Melanie Patterson, senior

Tamara Torales, senior

Abaigeal Yannacone, junior

Women’s basketball

Marisa DiLeo, junior

Mckenna Forry, junior

Natalie Miller, sophomore

Hailee Porricelli, sophomore

Softball

Angelina Dunphy, sophomore

Margaret Klatt, senior

Megan Murzello, junior

Nicole Petrovich, junior

Casey Schieda, senior

Carli Shaw, senior

Women’s tennis

Katelyn Emick, junior

Theresa Fernbacher, senior

Maria-Jose Ibarra, senior

Kristen McCormick, senior

Brittany Metzlaff, junior

Keturah Moschella, junior

Taylor Searles, senior

Renee Wornowicz, junior

Men’s basketball

Zachary Freihofer, sophomore

Zyare Griffin, sophomore

Daniel Moeller, junior

