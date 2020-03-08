The Stockton University baseball team lost a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys lost 12-1 and 12-10 to New York University, dropping to 6-3. NYU improved to 3-1.
NYU jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first game, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings. Coltrane Tait got the scoring going with a three-run double.
For the Ospreys, John Perrino went 2 for 4, and Evan Geisler drove in Rico Viani on a sacrifice fly for their lone run.
In the second game, Viani went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Geisler and Marco Meleo each had two hits.
Stockton will next play at 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosting Saint Elizabeth.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.