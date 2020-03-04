John Perrino scored the lone run for the Stockton University baseball team Wednesday night in an 8-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology in a interconference game.
It was the first loss of the season for the Ospreys (5-1).
The junior scored on a hit from sophomore Jay Marchese. Marco Meleo had two hits, and Evan Geisler and Perrino each had one.
Rico Viani pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Ospreys, allowing five runs, three earned. Stevens improved to 4-5.
