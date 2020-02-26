GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - The Stockton University men's basketball team put six players in double figures and beat Rowan University 96-82 Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game.
Freshman DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, topped the host Ospreys with 18 points, including 12 in the second half when Stockton outscored the Profs 54-43. Campbell helped to put the game away, shooting 6 for 6 from the line in the final two minutes.
Stockton (18-8), the No. 2 seed, will meet top-seeded The College of New Jersey at 7 p.m. Saturday in the NJAC Tournament championship game in Ewing Township. TCNJ beat No. 4 Rutgers-Newark 65-48 Wednesday in the other tournament semifinal. Sixth-seeded Rowan, the defending conference champion, fell to 15-12.
Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood graduate, scored 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Kadian Dawkins added 13 points, including nine after intermission. Othniel Nyamekye totaled 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Freshman Rynell Lawrence, a Millville graduate, scored a career-high 11 points, including nine in the first half, and Jordan Taylor had 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Williams contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
"I think our game plan going into the game was that we knew they had seven or eight guys, and we go 11 deep," Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. "We went 11-deep today and the game plan was just to wear them out. Some of our younger guys are really, really athletic and quick and we thought they would have trouble matching up with that. We didn't follow the game plan 100%, but they did it enough."
The game was thrilling most of the way, with eight ties and nine lead changes. The score was tied for the final time at 71-71 with seven minutes left, but Campbell drove the lane to put Stockton up for good at 73-71. Dawkins added a 3-pointer, before Rowan's Jerry Price (28 points) hit a field goal to cut it to 76-73.
The Ospreys began to pull away as Flanders sank two free throws, and Dawkins made it 81-73 with another 3-pointer. The lead never got below six points again.
Campbell also had five rebounds and a game-high three steals.
"I stayed after the (team) shoot-around the whole time until the game started, and that helped me," said Campbell, a 19-year-old Vineland resident. "I stayed in the gym taking shots and free throws so my confidence would be high for the game, and I wouldn't be nervous.
"We just stayed composed (while the game went back and forth). We trusted the scouting report from the coach, and we trusted our defense and came out with the win."
Flanders scored eight of his points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
"What we did in the last seven minutes is something we've been working on all season, finishing out games," said Flanders, a 19-year-old Wildwood resident. "That's most important for us. With our roster it could be anyone's day. The thing for us is finishing out games, and I think we did it well today.
"We play well together. We're well connected and share the ball. Sharing the ball is one of our main things that we do, and when we do that we play well, and I think we can be one of the better teams in Division III basketball."
Lawrence shot 5 for 9 from the field and had four assists, which tied with Flanders for the game high.
"I felt like it was a team thing. My team believed in me," said the 6-foot-2 Lawrence, a 19-year-old Millville resident. "Everybody just kept telling me to go to the right and to shoot the ball when I'm open, and I just did that and everything came out well."
Rowan's Price scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. Austin Kearney hit four 3-pointers for the Profs and finished with 18 points.
Rowan: 39 43 - 82
Stockton: 42 54 - 96
R: Kearney 18, Bah 11, Price 28, O'Leary 2, Sanders 11, Green 9, Holland 3.
S: Nyamekye 12, Dawkins 13, Flanders 15, Taylor 10, Williams 8, Baker 3, Campbell 18, Lawrence 11, Azoroh 6.
3-pointers: Kearney (4), Sanders (3), Green (2), Price R. Dawkins (2), Taylor (2), Campbell (2), Flanders, Baker, Lawrence S.
Records: Rowan 15-12; Stockton 18-8.
