The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 73-57 to Rowan in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.
Stockton fell to 8-13 and 3-11 in the NJAC.
For the Ospreys, sophomore Emily Donzanti had a game-high 23 points to go along with three steals.
Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.) added seven points and 12 rebounds. Senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) finished with seven points and four rebounds. Freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) had seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Ospreys went into the fourth quarter trailing just 44-40, but the Profs shot 17 for 24 from the free-throw line in the fourth to outscore them 29-17.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had five points and three rebounds for the Profs.
Stockton will travel to New Jersey City at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.