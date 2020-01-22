The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 64-48 to The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.
Sophomore Kiley Gelston led the Ospreys (7-10, 2-8 NJAC) with 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.) had eight points and 11 rebounds. Senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) added eight points and seven rebounds. Freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) finished with eight points, three rebounds and an asisst. Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville) added four points and seven rebounds.
— Ahmad Austin
With the game tied at 41-all heading into the fourth quarter, Stockton shot just 3 for 16 to be outscored 23-7 in the final quarter.
The Ospreys will play at Ramapo College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
