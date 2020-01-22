Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s basketball team lost 64-48 to The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday.

Sophomore Kiley Gelston led the Ospreys (7-10, 2-8 NJAC) with 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest H.S.) had eight points and 11 rebounds. Senior Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) added eight points and seven rebounds. Freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) finished with eight points, three rebounds and an asisst. Freshman Armanee DeBarry (Millville) added four points and seven rebounds.

— Ahmad Austin

With the game tied at 41-all heading into the fourth quarter, Stockton shot just 3 for 16 to be outscored 23-7 in the final quarter.

The Ospreys will play at Ramapo College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments