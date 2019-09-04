The Stockton University women’s tennis team suffered a 9-0 loss to an undefeated The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Wednesday.
The Lions improved to 3-0, while the Ospreys fell to 1-1.
Stockton sophomore Sarah Richardson, who is a Hammonton High School graduate, lost 0-6, 0-6 to Julia Yoon in fifth singles. Richardson and Hailey Johnson lost 1-8 to Jenny Landells and Alexandria Vasile in second doubles.
Elena Nunez, a freshman for the Ospreys, lost 0-6, 2-6 to Lyia Davidov in first singles. Stockton senior Brenna Samuels lost 1-6, 1-6 to Alexandria Vasile in third singles.Brenna Samuels, and her twin Brooke, lost 0-8 to Katrine Luddy and Anusha Rangu in third doubles. Brooke also competed in fourth singles, falling 0-6, 1-6 to Luddy.
Stockton’s next match is at noon Saturday against Delaware Valley University.
— Patrick Mulranen
