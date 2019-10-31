Three members of the Stockton University women’s tennis team earned New Jersey Athletic Conference postseason honors Thursday.
Freshmam Elena Nunez was selected as the NJAC Rookie of the Year, and coach Harry Silverstein was voted by his peers as the conference’s Coach of the Year. Elena and fellow freshman Audrey van Schalkwyk also received All-Conference Doubles honors.
Nunez, who’s from Madrid, went 11-3 as the team’s No. 1 singles player. She had a seven-match win streak from Sept. 7-29.
For the Ospreys, the No. 1 doubles team of Nunez and van Schalkwyk went 8-2 and won seven straight from Sept. 7 to Oct. 5.
Silverstein earned his second Coach of the Year honor (2016). He led the Ospreys to a 9-1 overall record, second to The College of New Jersey.
NJAC soccer seeds announced: Stockton’s men’s and women’s soccer teams earned the sixth and third seeds in their respective NJAC tournaments.
The men finished the regular season 10-5-3. They will travel to third-seeded Rutgers-Camden for their first round match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The women, who finished 14-3-2, host sixth-seeded Rutgers-Camden at 4:30 p.m.
Both championship games of the NJAC tournaments will be played at the highest remaining seed Nov. 8. Winners receive an automatic big to the 2019 NCAA Division III tournament.
Women’s soccer: Stockton beat Rutgers-Camden 2-0 in its regular season finale at home Wednesday.
Senior Brenna Clowney opened up the scoring 12 minutes into the game. Senior Madison Dorney added a goal in the 61st minute. Junior Jennifer Devault earned her fifth solo shutout of the seasons.
The two teams will meet in Galloway again in the first round of the NJAC tournament.
Men’s soccer: The Ospreys fell 1-0 to Rutgers-Camden in double overtime in the their regular season finale in Camden. Stockton finished the regular season 10-5-3.
Enrique Sanchez scored with winner three minutes into the second extra period for Rutgers-Camden. For Stockton, junior Dino Gromitsaris made six saves.
The teams will meet again in the first round of the NJAC tournament.
