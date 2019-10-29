Stockton University senior Danielle Elia finished sixth among 24 golfers at the Arcadia Knights Invitational at Cedarbrook Country Club on Monday in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
The Pinelands Regional graduate shot a 91 in a tournament that included NCAA Division III athletes from Alvernia, Arcadia, Albright, Delaware Valley and Ursinus and D-II Jefferson University.
Middle Township graduate Tamara Farrow shot a career-best 118 to earn 18th place. Farrow, a freshman, finished three strokes back from a spot in the top 15.
The tournament was the last of the fall semester for Stockton. The Ospreys will continue their inaugural season in the spring.
