The Stockton University men's basketball team returned to action after a 15-day break Sunday, beating Maryville 83-60 in the first round of Roanoke Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia.
DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored a team-leading 18 points to go with seven steal, six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds, and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) scored 11.
Brice Martin had a game-high 26 points for Maryville, from Tennessee.
Stockton improved to 8-2 with its sixth straight win and will play host Roanoke in the tournament's final at 2 p.m. Monday.
