Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men's basketball team returned to action after a 15-day break Sunday, beating Maryville 83-60 in the first round of Roanoke Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored a team-leading 18 points to go with seven steal, six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds, and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) scored 11.

Brice Martin had a game-high 26 points for Maryville, from Tennessee. 

Stockton improved to 8-2 with its sixth straight win and will play host Roanoke in the tournament's final at 2 p.m. Monday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments