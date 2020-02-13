The Stockton University men's basketball team beat Kean 78-61 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.
The Ospreys improved their NJAC-leading record to 12-4 with two games left in the regular season. They improved to 15-8 overall.
Jordan Taylor led the Ospreys with 19 points and also had six rebounds and five assists. Jordan Williams had 13 points and five rebounds, and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) added nine points and five rebounds.
Nate Lyles scored 15 for Kean.
Stockton next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Montclair State.
Women's basketball: The Ospreys lost 78-74 to Kean on Wednesday. Payce Lange led the Cougars with 19 points, and Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points and three rebounds.
For Stockton, Emily Donzanti had a game-high 20 points to go with six assists. Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored 16 and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) six points and 11 rebounds.
The Ospreys (9-14 overall, 4-12 in the NJAC) next play 3 p.m. Saturday at Montclair State.
