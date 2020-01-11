The Stockton University men's basketball team suffered it's first New Jersey Athletic Conference loss of the season, dropping 78-70 to New Jersey City at home Saturday.
The Ospreys dropped to 9-5 overall and 6-1 in the NJAC.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) scored 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting to lead Stockton, which led 43-41 at halftime. Flanders also had six rebounds and four assists.
Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) had nine points, four assists and two rebounds.
N.J. City (6-8 overall, 3-4 NJAC) had five scorers reach double digits, led by Tarique Holmes with 16 points.
The Ospreys resume NJAC play at 8 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Rutgers-Newark.
Women's basketball: New Jersey City took command in the first half and beat host Stockton 69-57 in an NJAC game. The Gothic Knights (4-8 overall, 2-5 NJAC) outscored Stockton 23-7 in the first half.
Stockton freshman Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) scored 16 points. Hailee Poricelli scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had 10 points and six rebounds. Kiley Gelston added nine points and Chyna Wooten had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Ospreys (5-8 overall, 1-6 NJAC) outscored NJC 32-22 in the fourth quarter.
Alexandria Sams led N.J. City with 19 points and had eight rebounds. Hannah Johnson added 14 points, and Dayjah Anderson (nine rebounds) and Mya Neal each had 13 points.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.