The Stockton University men's basketball team lost 82-78 to The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game at home Wednesday night.
Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) led the Ospreys (11-6, 8-2 NJAC) with 21 points and a career-high eight rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) contributed 15 points. Jordan Williams added 13 points and six rebounds. Steve Ferebee (Absegami) had three points and four rebounds, and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) had two points and four rebounds.
TCNJ improved to 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the NJAC on 34 points from Randall Walko.
Stockton next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ramapo College in Mahwah, Bergen County.
