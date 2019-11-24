The Stockton University men's basketball team suffered a setback Saturday night, losing to unbeaten Swarthmore 84-54 in a nonconference game in Pennsylvania.
The Ospreys (2-2) trailed the Garnet (4-0) 47-30 at halftime.
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) led Stockton with 14 points to go with three rebounds. Steve Farabee (Absegami) had 10 points and eight rebounds, and DJ Campbell (Vineland) added six points and two rebounds.
Zac O'Dell led Swarthmore with 16 points to go with nine rebounds.
Stockton opens New Jersey Athletic Conference play at 8 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to The College of New Jersey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.