The Stockton University men's basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 91-67 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.
Wildwood High School graduate Kyion Flanders led the Ospresy with 19 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 14, and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) had 11 points and five rebounds.
Arian Azemi led the Scarlet Raptors (3-3 overall, 2-0 NJAC) with 19 points.
The Ospreys improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NJAC. They next host conference opponent Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday.
