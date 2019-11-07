The Stockton University men's soccer team lost 2-1 to Montclair State in the semifinals of the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday night.
The sixth-seeded Ospreys fell to 10-6-4, and the top-seeded Red Hawks improved to 15-4-1. Montclair will play host No. 2 Rowan at 7 p.m. Friday in the final.
The scores was tied 1-1 at the half. Montclair's Nixon Soglo scored in the 43rd minute, and Stockton's Darnell Lopez tied the game less than a minute later.
The Red Hawks retook the lead in the 65th minute when Oscar Sanchez scored his 11th goal of the season.
