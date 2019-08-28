Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton’s Christian Bik, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, controls the ball durin the Ospreys’ scrimmagea against Carthage College on Tuesday in Galloway Township.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Christian Bik #8 of Stockton's scrimmaging against Carthage College during the first half soccer game at Stockton University Tuesday Aug 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Stockton University men’s soccer team advanced last season to the New Jersey Athletic Conference quarterfinals, which has recently become an expectation for the program.
The Ospreys have competed in the NJAC tournament each season since head coach Greg Ruttler took over in 2015, twice advancing to the conference semifinals.
Stockton has grown accustomed to success.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
And this season, Stockton returns an experienced and talented group of juniors and seniors, including three all-NJAC players from 2018 — senior midfielder Christian Bik, senior defender Larry Abanilla and senior goalkeeper Michael Lescano.
The expectation is an NJAC title.
“There is a lot of leadership this year,” said Ruttler when asked about the team’s biggest strength. “These players have matured over the years, and are ready to go. I think because they are older and more experienced, they will be ready for anything.”
Last season, the Ospreys finished 8-9-3 (4-3-2 NJAC) against a tough schedule that featured five nationally ranked teams. The team finished 14-4-4 in 2017.
Ruttler, a Stockton alumnus, said the level of competition last season was beneficial.
“We had a rough start last year,” said Ruttler, who is 43-27-12 in four seasons with Stockton. “Those ups and downs prepared us for this year. The guys are hungry to rectify that this season.”
The Ospreys open their season against New Paltz at 1 p.m. Friday in the Drew Fall Festival. Stockton will then play in either the consolation or championship game Saturday.
Drew and Centenary are the tournament’s other teams.
In the NJAC preseason coaches poll released earlier this month, Stockton was picked to finish fifth this season in the 10-team league.
“I’m always looking to improve,” said Bik, a 2016 St. Augustine Prep graduate. “The main goal is to win the conference. That ‘s the main priority. We haven’t been able to do that in my three years here, but we’ve got a strong core this year.
“I’m excited for the season.”
Last season, Bik scored eight goals and had an assist. The 21-year-old Vineland resident scored two game-winning goals, including one against conference rival William Paterson, which finished 14-8-1 and advanced to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals.
Kyle Leach, Ryan Cheslock and Drew Ruble, all seniors, return to lead the defense. Leach started every game last season, while Cheslock and Ruble each made 12 starts.
“It always meant a lot to me every year (to win the NJAC championship),” Bik said. “It’s a little different this year because it’s my last year, and I won’t get another go at it, but it always meant a lot to me. It would be great to go out on top.”
Stockton also features other local players, including senior forward Andrew Griggs (Absegami), freshman back Colby Rumpf (St. Augustine), freshman midfielder Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) and sophomore defender Eduardo Puerta (Atlantic City).
“We are looking to start the season strong,” Bik said, “but we are taking it day by day.”
Ruttler — who is joined by assistant coaches Jon Kopytko, former Mainland Regional High School boys coach John Napoli and former Southern Regional boys coach Evan Brosniak — said that the NJAC is “incredibly tough,” and any of the 10 teams must have a stellar season to be crowned the champion.
If the Ospreys capture the NJAC title, then they’ll most likely advance to their first-ever NCAA Tournament under Ruttler.
“They are ready to go,” Ruttler said. “We will have some tough games to start the year. The guys are excited for it to start, and hopefully we hit on all cylinders.”
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Stockton mens soccer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.