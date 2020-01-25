The Stockton University women's basketball team saw its halftime lead diminish in a 51-48 loss to Ramapo in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Mahwah, Bergen County.
Allie Wickersheim led Ramapo with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jenna Harsh added 11 points and four rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-9 overall, 3-8 NJAC).
Kiley Gelston had nine points and nine rebounds for the Ospreys (7-11 overall, 2-9 NJAC). Lejarah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Armanee DeBarry and Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) each added eight points.
Stockton next hosts Rutgers-Camden at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Stockton men's basketball: The Ospreys lost 69-53 to Ramapo.
Jordan Zagadou led Ramapo (11-7, 7-4) with 14 points to go with eight rebounds. Rob McWilliams and Jason Battle each scored 13, and Marquise Kindle added nine points and nine rebounds.
For the Ospreys (11-7 overall, 8-3 NJAC), Jordan Taylor scored a game-high 17 points. DJ Campbell (Vineland) had 12 points and five rebounds.
Stockton next hosts Rutgers-Newark at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
