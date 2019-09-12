Stockton University women's soccer beat St. Joseph's College 6-1 on Wednesday night in a nonconference game.
Six different players contributed goals to the Ospreys (4-1-1) victory at home.
Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.), Coral Briber, Heather Bertollo, Susan Porambo, Brenna Clowney and Bri Pagnani all scored.
The Golden Eagles' (2-1-1) Abbey Curcio scored on their team's only shot on goal.
The Ospreys play Centenary at home 1 p.m. Saturday.
Men's soccer: The Ospreys continued its five-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win over Arcadia.
The first half in Glenside, Pennsylvania, saw Stockton (4-1-1) put seven shots on net to the Knights' (3-2) five. None found home.
John Maxted scored the lone goal early in the second half.
Maxted's first goal of the year ended the stalemate on an assist from freshman Colby Rumpf (St. Augustine Prep).
Dino Gromitsaris had three saves for his third shutout in four games.
Stockton begins a four-match homestand 4 p.m. Saturday against Ursinus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.