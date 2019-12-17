The Stockton University baseball team ended last season on a 13-game losing streak, finishing a disappointing 13-19.
The Ospreys had started 10-0.
But Rich Gawlak aims for a different ending in 2020.
Stockton named the 34-year-old Howell Township resident as its new baseball coach on Tuesday. Gawlak spent the previous 11 years as the assistant coach at New Jersey Athletic Conference rival The College of New Jersey.
The position will be Gawlak’s first as a collegiate head coach.
"I am extremely excited for this opportunity to work at a fine institution such as Stockton," Gawlak said. "I am excited to get going, meet the guys, get to work, formulate a formula and win some games."
Last season, Stockton hired Dave Lorber to take over as head coach. But the 35-year-old recently took the head coaching position at conference rival Montclair State University, said Chris Rollman, Stockton's sports information director.
Gawlak, who played against the Ospreys many times over the years, said that he always respected the program because they were "a great group of guys."
Stockton is currently on its winter break, but Gawlak anticipates meeting his players and getting a feel for the team when they return.
“Stockton is incredibly fortunate to be able to bring Rich Gawlak aboard to lead the baseball program,” said Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh in a statement. “Coach Gawlak has contributed to outstanding student-athlete development and formidable success wherever he has been, and I know that he will bring those results to Osprey baseball.”
Stockton features some Press-area players, including Joslin Carino (Egg Harbor Township High School), Andrew Luongo and Zach Fillmore (Southern Regional) and Sean O'Rourke (Pinelands Regional).
The team also has other talented players, such as sophomore outfielder Brendan Doherty, who was named to the NJAC Honorable Mention team.
The Ospreys went 3-15 against NJAC opponents last season.
"It's all about building a positive culture," Gawlak said. "Once you have that, on the field and especially in the locker room, the sky really is the limit. Once you have that, you will see a lot more victories and Stockton baseball moving in the right direction."
Gawlak specialized in coaching catchers and hitters and also served as third base coach at TCNJ. As a member of the coaching staff, he led the Lions to a 279-173 record in 11 seasons, five NCAA Tournament berths (2009, 16-19) and captured three NJAC championships (2009, 17, 19).
Gawlak praised the Ospreys' aggressive mindset on offense, saying he wants to build off while improving the pitching and defensive side of the team.
And even though winning games is important, Gawlak has an even bigger goal at Stockton.
"I really want the kids to have a good experience and I hope I can have positive influence in their lives," Gawlak said. "I want them to take away the things they learned here and apply them to everyday life, whether it be in criminal justice, business or whatever field they are in. I want them to come away with a positive attitude.
"I'm very excited to be an Osprey."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.