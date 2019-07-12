Stockton University women's golf is taking the next step.
The university announced Friday the program, which competed as a club its inaugural season this past spring, will be recognized as an NCAA Division III sport starting this fall.
Women’s golf was sponsored by 230 NCAA D-III institutions in 2018-19. Stockton will become one of four D-III schools in New Jersey to sponsor the sport, joining established programs at Drew and FDU-Florham plus fellow New Jersey Athletic Conference school New Jersey City, which also announced the addition of women’s golf this week.
According to the university's second-year athletic director Kevin McHugh, the move was only a matter of time.
"One of the first events I went to (as athletic director) was the ShopRite LPGA Classic," McHugh said of the event that's held annually at the Seaview Hotel, a course the university once owned in Galloway Township. "It seemed like having a women's program would be a no-brainer."
McHugh added that coach Rodger Gottlieb has been a big part of the program's elevation.
"Rodger is well-connected in the golf community," McHugh said. "He does a lot of recruiting for a part-time guy."
Gottlieb, a golf enthusiast of more than 50 years, was the director of communications for the ShopRite LPGA Classic as well as the Philadelphia Flyers. When he first heard about the formation of the club last summer, he reached out to McHugh and became the program's first head coach shortly after. He will retain his position as the program enters intercollegiate status.
The coach was quick to credit McHugh on the program's elevation as well.
"Kevin McHugh was extremely instrumental (in getting women's golf intercollegiate status)," Gottlieb said. "Without him, I don't think it gets elevated to a varsity sport."
Gottlieb added the future of women's golf at Stockton is very bright.
"We've got a young team," Gottlieb said. "(We have) two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior. It bodes well for our program."
Two of the the team's standouts include rising sophomore Tatum Henry and rising senior captain Danielle Elia.
Tatum, a 2018 Absegami High School graduate, tied for fourth place with a score of 82 at the Ursinus Spring Invitational this past spring. Elia, who graduated from Pinelands Regional in 2015, had a ninth-place finish at the Arcadia Men's & Women's Spring Invitational.
With the presence of an intercollegiate golf team, McHugh said it may have a noticeable impact on university enrollment. There aren't many D-III golf programs in the area, which would have many players turning to Stockton.
"By adding (a D-III golf team), we would be attracting new students," McHugh said. "It presents an opportunity to attract students that might not have applied otherwise."
