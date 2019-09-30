Stockton University's Emily Gilligan and Brenna Samuels each earned a New Jersey Athletic Conference honor Monday.
Gilligan was named the Defensive Player of the Week in field hockey for the second consecutive week. Samuels was selected the Player of the Week in women’s tennis for the first time in her two years at Stockton.
Gilligan recorded two shutouts last week — 2-0 over Gwynedd Mercy on Wednesday and 2-0 over Cabrini on Saturday — and helped the Ospreys (9-0) remain undefeated.
The West Deptford resident has not allowed a goal in her last 228 minutes, 35 seconds. Gilligan has 10 career shutouts, tied for the most in program history.
This season, Gilligan is tied for first in the NJAC with four shutouts and ranks second in the conference with an .895 save percentage. She is third in both saves per game (5.61) and goals-against average (0.65).
Samuels won the Flight D singles bracket at the Goucher Invitational in Baltimore on Sunday. She won all four of her matches in the round-robin format. Samuels won her flight at the tournament for the second straight year.
Samuels, who is 11-1 this season, has won 10 straight singles matches. The Salem resident is 24-2 in her Stockton career.
