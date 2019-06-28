Stockton University men's lacrosse players Chris Holleritter and Colin Wharton were selected as United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and New Balance Division III Scholar All-Americans on Friday.
Holleritter and Wharton, both defenders, were among 75 NCAA D-III players to receive this honor. They were the first players to earn the award in Stockton history.
This season, Holleritter and Wharton helped the Stockton defense post a 9.58 goals-against average. The Ospreys won a program-record 18 games (18-3) and their first Colonial States Athletic Conference championship.
Nominees for this award must be seniors, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and have acted in a manner that brought credit to themselves, their institutions and college lacrosse, according to a release from the university.
Wharton, the CSAC Defensive Player of the Year, had 38 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. The Camden Catholic High School graduate also received USILA All-American Honorable Mention status for the third straight year.
Holleritter finished third among the Ospreys with 16 caused turnovers and had 31 ground balls. The Oak Ridge resident was named to the CSAC second team, his first career all-conference honor.
