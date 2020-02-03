Two Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Monday.
Jessica McRae was named was named the women's indoor track Field Athlete of the Week. Jordan Williams earned the men’s basketball Rookie of the Week award. Both received the honors for the second time this season.
Williams averaged 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last week— an 80-65 win over Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday and a 86-79 win over William Paterson on Saturday.
The freshman had a 15-point performance and shot 60% from the field against Rutgers-Camden.
Williams leads the team with 4.6 rebounds per game. He averages 6.2 points per game and is shooting 47.4% from 3-point range this season.
The Ospreys (13-7, 10-3 NJAC) are in first-place in the NJAC. They will host NJAC rival Rowan University at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
McRae won the triple jump for the second time in three meets this season with an 11.51-meter jump in a dual meet Friday against eighth-ranked The College of New Jersey.
The senior also won her first career long jump title (5.27). For the season, McRae is the top-ranked competitor in the NJAC and in the Atlantic Region in the triple jump.
The Ospreys will compete in the Ursinus Frank Colden Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
