Stockton University women’s volleyball players Julie Kohlhoff and Emily Sullivan each received All-America honorable mentions from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
They received All-America status for the first time in their careers. The university has had at least one athlete receive All-American honors for 10 straight years.
This season, Kohlhoff and Sullivan, both juniors, led the Ospreys to the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title.
Stockton (31-4, 7-1 NJAC) also advanced to the second round of NCAA Division III Tournament.
Kohlhoff finished seventh in Division III and first in the conference with a .408 hitting percentage. The junior finished fourth in the conference in blocks (0.79 bps). She led the team and set a career-high in both kills (329) and blocks (105).
Sullivan finished third in the conference in assists per set (9.19) and fourth in hitting percentage (.347). She had a team-leading 1,231 assists, which ranked 11th in the nation and was the sixth-highest total in program history. Sullivan has 2,860 career assists.
Sullivan was second among the Ospreys with 340 digs and 58 aces. She also had two triple-doubles. Only 25 other players in Division III had multiple triple-doubles this season.
