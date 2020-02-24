Stockton University baseball player Mike DeSenzo was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The Ospreys opened their season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep against Penn College, 5-2 and 9-4.
DeSenzo, a senior infielder from Pompton Lakes, went a combined 3 for 4 and scored three runs, including what turned out to be the game-winner in the fourth inning of the second game. He finished the doubleheader with two RBIs, two walks and five stolen bases.
DeSenzo, a four-year player, has the most collegiate experience on the Ospreys with 82 games played and 70 starts.
For his Stockton career, he is batting .272 with 52 runs and 34 stolen bases.
DeSenzo received an NJAC honorable mention as a freshman.
The Ospreys (2-0) will host Utica College in another doubleheader at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
