Stockton University senior golfer Danielle Elia tied for eighth in a field of 52 at the two-day Ursinus Revolutionary Classic at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club on Sunday.

The Pinelands Regional High School graduate shot a 168 over 36 holes. Elia was the only Stockton golfer who competed in the tournament.

Elia played her best two rounds of the season, according to the Stockton athletics website. She shot an 85 Saturday, which tied her for sixth place. On Sunday, Elia shot a season-best 83 to earn a tie for eighth place overall. She missed a top-five finish by three strokes.

Stockton will compete in the Arcadia Knights Invitational at Cedarbrook Country Club on Oct. 28.

