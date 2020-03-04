Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University softball team opened the season by splitting a doubleheader against Penn State Brandywine on Thursday in Media, Pennsylvania. The Ospreys lost 2-1 in the first game and won game two 3-2 in eight innings.

Penn State Brandywine rallied to win the first game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lions won the game on a sacrifice fly by Rebecca Sorrentino in the bottom of the seventh inning. Payton Landis, who scored the winning run, doubled in the tying run.

Stockton scored in the third inning.

In the second game, Stockton fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 before coming back twice to tie it. The Ospreys scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning when Vanessa Tacini scored from third base on a groundout.

The Lions loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Stockton pitcher Marissa Semararo recorded a strikeout for the win.

Stockton baseball: John Perrino scored the lone run for the Stockton University baseball team Wednesday night in an 8-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology in a interconference game.

It was the first loss of the season for the Ospreys (5-1).

The junior scored on a hit from sophomore Jay Marchese. Marco Meleo had two hits, and Evan Geisler and Perrino each had one.

Rico Viani pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Ospreys, allowing five runs, three earned. Stevens improved to 4-5.

