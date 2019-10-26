Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men’s soccer team scored four first-half goals en route to a 4-1 victory over New Jersey City University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.

The Ospreys improved to 10-4-3 (3-3-2 NJAC).

St. Augustine Prep graduate Christian Bik assisted on the first goal. The Vineland resident passed the ball to Dante Montesinos, who shot to the low left corner to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Absegami graduate Andrew Griggs scored for Stockton in the 26th minute. Ryan Cheslock and Larry Abanilla each scored once. Michael Echeverria had two assists.

Dino Gromitsaris was the starting goaltender. He played 22 minutes, 53 seconds. Travis Yates played for 25:22, making one save. Michael Lescano and Liam Brett finished the remainder of the game in net.

Stockton will conclude its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rutgers-Camden.

Women’s soccer: Pinelands Regional graduate Dasey DiElmo scored in the 59th minute to lead Stockton to a 3-0 victory over New Jersey City in an NJAC game.

The Ospreys improved to 13-2-2 (4-1-2 NJAC).

Brenna Clowney and Michelle Sander each scored once. Madison Dorney and Bri Pagnani each added an assist. Olivia Harris made four saves.

Stockton led 2-0 at halftime. It outshot New Jersey City 22-9 overall.

Stockton will play Washington College (Maryland) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Ospreys then conclude their regular season when they host NJAC rival Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Field hockey: Casey Cordonna scored on an assist from Gianna Morganti in overtime to secure a 2-1 Stockton University win against Ramapo College in an NJAC game.

Issy Gilhooley scored her third goal of the season in the fourth quarter to tie the Ospreys (14-2, 3-2 NJAC) 1-1 with Ramapo College (6-11, 1-4 NJAC).

Emily Gilligan made nine saves.

Stockton next plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Zac Spencer contributed to this report.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments