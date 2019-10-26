The Stockton University men’s soccer team scored four first-half goals en route to a 4-1 victory over New Jersey City University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.
The Ospreys improved to 10-4-3 (3-3-2 NJAC).
St. Augustine Prep graduate Christian Bik assisted on the first goal. The Vineland resident passed the ball to Dante Montesinos, who shot to the low left corner to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.
Absegami graduate Andrew Griggs scored for Stockton in the 26th minute. Ryan Cheslock and Larry Abanilla each scored once. Michael Echeverria had two assists.
Dino Gromitsaris was the starting goaltender. He played 22 minutes, 53 seconds. Travis Yates played for 25:22, making one save. Michael Lescano and Liam Brett finished the remainder of the game in net.
Stockton will conclude its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rutgers-Camden.
Women’s soccer: Pinelands Regional graduate Dasey DiElmo scored in the 59th minute to lead Stockton to a 3-0 victory over New Jersey City in an NJAC game.
The Ospreys improved to 13-2-2 (4-1-2 NJAC).
Brenna Clowney and Michelle Sander each scored once. Madison Dorney and Bri Pagnani each added an assist. Olivia Harris made four saves.
Stockton led 2-0 at halftime. It outshot New Jersey City 22-9 overall.
Stockton will play Washington College (Maryland) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Ospreys then conclude their regular season when they host NJAC rival Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Field hockey: Casey Cordonna scored on an assist from Gianna Morganti in overtime to secure a 2-1 Stockton University win against Ramapo College in an NJAC game.
Issy Gilhooley scored her third goal of the season in the fourth quarter to tie the Ospreys (14-2, 3-2 NJAC) 1-1 with Ramapo College (6-11, 1-4 NJAC).
Emily Gilligan made nine saves.
Stockton next plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Centenary University in Hackettstown.
Zac Spencer contributed to this report.
