The Stockton University women's volleyball team won its 14th straight game Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.
The Ospreys (21-2) won 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Christie Louer led Stockton with 14 kills. Julie Kohlhoff had 12 kills and three blocks. Franceska Gustave had 10 kills and five blocks. Charlotte Leon had eight kills and one block.
Stockton next hosts Ramapo 7 p.m. Thursday in an NJAC match.
Field hockey: Senior goaltender Emily Gilligan was chosen by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association to play in the Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Senior Game on Nov. 23.
Gilligan helped Stockton to the ECAC championship her sophomore year in 2017. Last season, she was the NJAC Goaltender of the Year and a member of the ECAC Championship All-Tournament Team as a junior.
This year, she has a 10-2 record and became the program's all-time leader with her 11th career shutout. The Ospreys (11-2) next play 6 p.m. Friday at William Paterson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.