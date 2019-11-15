The Stockton University volleyball team beat Penn St.-Behrend in straight sets Friday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Baltimore.
The Ospreys defeated Penn St.-Behrend 25-23, 25-21, 25-15. Stockton (31-3) will face bracket host Johns Hopkins or Manahattanville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lions finished the season 19-11.
The victory was the Ospreys’ first in the national tournament since 2015, when they reached the Sweet 16.
“It was a little bit of a battle in the beginning,” coach Allison Walker said of Friday’s match. “Once we figured out what they were doing, it settled out.”
Jocelyn Holobetz led Stockton with 12 kills. Julie Kohlhoff had 11 kills and two blocks. Emily Sullivan had four aces, 33 assists and nine digs.
“We like to consider it a team effort, and it certainly was today,” Walker said.
Also Friday, Kohlhoff and Sullivan were named to the All-Northeast Region team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which makes them eligible for All-America consideration.
Kohlhoff, a junior from West Islip, New York, and Sullivan, a junior from Bridgewater, each received an All-Northeast honorable mention in 2018. This season, they both were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team.
Kohlhoff began Friday leading the NJAC and ranked 10th overall among D-III players with a .402 hitting percentage. Sullivan, a setter, helped guide the Ospreys to an NJAC-best .230 hitting percentage. She was third in the NJAC in assists (9.16 per set).
The Ospreys won their 13th NJAC championship this fall.
Basketball
Men’s basketball: The Ospreys beat visiting St. Joseph’s College (Brooklyn, New York) 91-64 Friday in a semifinal game of the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament in Galloway Township.
Freshman guard D.J. Campbell (Vineland) led Stockton (1-1) with 20 points and three steals. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 14 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field.
Jonathan Azorah had 11 points, and Taylor Jordan and Tariq Baker scored nine points apiece.
Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added eight points. Jordan Williams led with seven rebounds, and Kadian Dawkins had five assists.
The Ospreys will meet the winner of Friday night’s late game between Cabrini and Albright at 3 p.m. Saturday for the championship. St. Joseph will play a consolation game at 1.
For St. Joseph’s (0-1), Stephane Etheart scored 18 points, and Dimitri Sirakis had 12.
Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.
