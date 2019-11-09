Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Stockton University volleyball team defeated Rowan University 3-1 Saturday to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Division III women’s tournament.
The Ospreys beat Rowan 25-27, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 in Galloway Township.
“We were just hungrier,” said Stockton coach Allison Walker. “We wanted every point more than they wanted it, and we came out with a victory.”
Senior Natalie Miller led the Ospreys (30-3, 7-1 NJAC) with 26 digs.
“I’m proud of the way she played tonight,” said Walker, who on Friday was named NJAC volleyball Coach of the Year for the sixth time in her 14 seasons with the Ospreys. “She stepped up and is a leader on the field.”
Julie Kohlhoff was another standout with 17 kills, two aces and seven blocks.
“(Kohlhoff) was an offensive force for us today on a rolled ankle,” Walker said. “I’m really proud of her for playing through the pain.”
Walker stressed that the Ospreys’ success has been more about the team than any individual.
“The truth is we’ve spent this whole season focused on the team and not the individual,” Walker said.
“I’m so proud of the way they’ve come together this year.”
Stockton will learn which team it will face in the national tournament when the field is announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.
Rowan fell to 19-15 (7-1).
